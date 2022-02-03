Groups affiliated with two of the most prominent politicians in the country have in recent weeks set up shop in Tennessee.
Save America, a political fundraising organization affiliated with former President Donald Trump, made just one contribution in 2021 after registering with Tennessee campaign finance regulators on Dec. 28. Republican Gov. Bill Lee, a Trump ally, was the beneficiary of a $5,000 donation from the group.
In other states, Save America has begun donating to Trump-aligned state lawmakers. The group said that it had donated $1.35 million to “like-minded causes and endorsed candidates.”
Trump backed Lee’s reelection bid in August. So far, Lee faces limited opposition in the 2022 GOP primary.
Fair Fight Action, a voting rights advocacy group founded by Stacey Abrams of Georgia, also started funding Tennessee candidates in December, according to recent filings. Fair Fight gave $1,500 each to four Memphis Democrats: Sen. Raumesh Akbari, Rep. Jesse Chism, Rep. Torrey Harris and Rep. London Lamar.
Abrams founded the organization after her unsuccessful 2018 Georgia gubernatorial campaign. She is currently seeking the office again.
