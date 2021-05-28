The Tennessee Democratic Party has hired Cassie Jackson as digital director.
She previously worked for The Tennessee Holler, a liberal digital media company. Her addition is part of new TNDP chair Hendrell Remus’ staff shakeup.
“I have been immensely impressed by Cassie’s commitment to Democratic causes and to the values of our party,” Remus said. “She will indeed be an asset at the helm of this new department, helping to steer one of our largest investments to create an unmatched digital presence in Tennessee.”
Hamilton commission considers rep’s widow
The Hamilton County Commission is considering appointing Joan Carter to fill the seat of her husband, GOP Rep. Mike Carter, who died earlier this month.
According to local media reports, Joan Carter has agreed to be considered for the appointment, which could be made next month. Her potential time in the legislature could be limited, as a special election to fill the remainder of her husband’s term is expected later this summer.
Commissioners indicated it was important to put someone in the House as quickly as possible in case Gov. Bill Lee calls a special session to consider spending federal COVID-19 money, though he has not said he will do that.
