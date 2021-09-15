Republican Greg Vital won a resounding victory Tuesday in a special election to fill the District 29 seat formerly held by the late Rep. Mike Carter (R-Ooltewah).
“As your state representative, I will always put what matters most first — you,” Vital said. “That means standing for life, defending the Constitution, supporting our businesses and protecting our conservative values.”
The Hamilton County district includes parts of Chattanooga and surrounding cities.
Vital defeated Democrat DeAngelo Jelks, who was accused of rape by a campaign worker in the days before the special election. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Jelks admitted to being unfaithful to his wife but said the encounter was consensual.
