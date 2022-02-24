After new state legislative maps left him living in another state House district, public defender Jeff Preptit has abandoned his bid for the Democratic nomination in House District 59.
The new district includes wealthier areas in the southern part of Davidson County, including Green Hills.
Local health care executive Caleb Hemmer is seeking the Democratic nomination, while Michelle Foreman and Wyatt Rampy are running as Republicans. Incumbent Rep. Jason Potts (D-Nashville) is not running again.
“I believe firmly that a community should choose who represents them and that candidates and elected officials should not choose their voters,” Preptit said in a release. “Therefore, I am suspending my campaign for the 59th State House District. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and am truly grateful for everyone who invested in Building a Better Tennessee. I promise that I will continue fighting for our community and working towards Building a Better Tennessee.”
Preptit had raised less than $1,000 during his brief campaign, according to a Jan. 30 filing.
