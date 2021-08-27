The political consultancy behind the past two Republican U.S. Senate races in Tennessee has hired a new communications and media director based in Washington, D.C.
Gillum Ferguson comes to Baker Group Strategies from the office of U.S Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama.
Previously, he was press secretary for Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and has worked for the Tennessee Republican Party, the American Federation for Children and former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
“We are excited to have Gillum join the team at Baker Group Strategies,” company founder and president Ward Baker said in a release. “Gillum’s wealth of experience from campaigns, federal and state government, and journalism gives him a unique perspective and insight that will help us further expand our operations in Washington, D.C., and continue to deliver meaningful results for our clients.”
According to the release, Ferguson will work on communications for campaigns at the national, state and local levels.
Baker, a Nashville native, has worked on campaigns in Tennessee and around the country and is a past executive director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
