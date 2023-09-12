There are eight candidates in the running for four remaining at-large seats on the Metro Council. (Incumbent Zulfat Suara secured one of the five seats in the first round of voting by winning 10 percent of votes.)
Quin Evans-Segall îs leading in runoff fundraising, having brought in $136,616. The biggest spenders so far in the runoff are Jeff Syracuse, Burkley Allen and Russ Pulley.
Read our full interviews with the eight remaining candidates, in order of first-round votes won: District 29 Metro Councilmember Delishia Porterfield, incumbent At-Large Metro Councilmember Burkley Allen, former Vanderbilt engineer Olivia Hill, Metro assistant principal Howard Jones, attorney Quin Evans-Segall, District 25 Metro Councilmember Russ Pulley, hot sauce entrepreneur Chris Cheng and District 15 Metro Councilmember Jeff Syracuse.
Election Day is Thursday.