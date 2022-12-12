Ogles_Cruz_2022WEB-3.jpg

Tennessee District 5 congressional candidate Andy Ogles at the Oct. 26, 2022, "Take Back America" bus tour event in Franklin.

U.S. Rep.-elect Andy Ogles is facing either possible enforcement action or a campaign finance audit following a recent warning from the Federal Election Commission, Tennessee Lookout reports.

The FEC told Ogles campaign treasurer Thomas Datwyler earlier this month that the campaign’s finance reports included incorrect information and failed to disclose required information about certain donations. The agency also said that Ogles appears to have accepted some contributions above the legal limit.