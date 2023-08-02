More than 57,000 Nashvillians have already submitted their ballots, an increase in early voting from the number of the 2019 Metro election. But Thursday is the main event, as tens of thousands of more voters will head to the polls on Election Day to pick a new mayor, Metro Council members and vice mayor. There are also special elections in two state House districts.
Runoffs for many of the races are expected to follow on Sept. 14, depending on outcomes (a mayoral candidate must secure 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff, and with a big field it is unlikely one will be able to do so on Thursday).
The mayoral race features a dozen candidates vying to succeed Mayor John Cooper, who opted not to run for a second term. Retired AllianceBernstein executive Jim Gingrich has spent the most money, but he dropped out of the race last month (his name will still appear on the ballot). Former Metro official Matt Wiltshire, state Sen. Jeff Yarbro, Republican operative Alice Rolli and District 19 Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell have positioned themselves to finish in the top two Thursday and make the runoff, based on fundraising numbers and a collection of recent polls. State Sen. Heidi Campbell, At-Large Metro Councilmember Sharon Hurt and Davidson County Property Assessor Vivian Wilhoite could also make a push.
Watch our 10-minute interviews with each here.
For vice mayor, incumbent Jim Shulman is seeking a second term, while term-limited District 34 Metro Councilmember Angie Henderson is aiming to unseat him. Read our interviews with Shulman and Henderson.
There are 21 candidates running for five at-large seats on the Metro Council. There will likely be a runoff among a smaller group of contenders, as a candidate can secure one of the five seats on Election Day only by tallying at least 10 percent of the vote. Read our interviews with some of the at-large candidates here. We spoke with candidates Burkley Allen, Russ Pulley, Quin Evans Segall, Marcia Masulla, Jeff Syracuse, Zulfat Suara, Delishia Porterfield, Jonathan Williamson, Indrani Ray, Howard Jones, Arnold Hayes, Chris Crofton, Chris Cheng and Olivia Hill.
All 35 Metro Council districts are up for grabs Thursday, with some of the races more competitive than others. Some could also go to a runoff, as a candidate must secure 50 percent of the vote.
House Districts 51 and 52 will hold special elections Thursday. In District 51, Democrats Aftyn Behn and Anthony Davis are running in the Democratic primary to succeed former Rep. Bill Beck (D-Nashville), who died in June. Read about the candidates here.
In District 52, Democratic Rep. Justin Jones is running to fill the remainder of the term he initially won last year. House Republicans voted to expel him from the legislature for leading a protest on the chamber floor, but the Metro Council quickly moved to send him back to the House. He faces Republican Laura Nelson in the strongly Democratic district.
Find your polling place here, a sample ballot here and check your voter registration here.