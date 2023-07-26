With early voting in the Nashville mayoral campaign coming to an end this week, and Election Day following next week, several current and former area elected officials are stepping out to endorse candidates.
Former U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper on Wednesday announced his support of state Sen. Jeff Yarbro. Cooper’s brother, John Cooper, is the current mayor who decided not to seek a second term. The former congressman decided not to run for reelection in 2022 after Republicans in the state legislature decided to split his longtime Nashville-based district into three GOP-friendly seats. State Sen. Heidi Campbell, another mayoral candidate, unsuccessfully ran to succeed Cooper in the redrawn 5th District won by Republican Andy Ogles.
Jim Cooper, now a principal at TVV Capital, is set to announce his endorsement in front of his former office at the downtown library on Wednesday.
“The next mayor of Nashville will have to defend Nashville against the radical forces in the legislature who want to tear our city apart, while making sure Nashville remains a great city for the next generation,” Cooper said in a release. “During his nine years representing Nashville in the state Senate, Jeff Yarbro has proved that he is a consensus-builder and leader we can always count on to stand up for our city, and he’s got my vote for mayor.”
Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall also announced his pick for mayor on Wednesday. Hall is backing Matt Wiltshire, the former Metro housing and economic development official. The Fraternal Order of Police’s Nashville chapter also has endorsed Wiltshire.
“I’m excited to support Matt Wiltshire for mayor,” Hall said in a release. “As I have often said, executive experience is critical in this job, and Matt Wiltshire has the right experience and ideas to tackle our city’s most pressing challenges. Matt also believes, like I do, that we must stop criminalizing mental illness and invest in the services that our most vulnerable residents need.”
On Tuesday, state Rep. Jason Powell, a Nashville Democrat, endorsed mayoral candidate Freddie O’Connell, the District 19 Metro councilmember.
“Although I have many friends and colleagues in this race who I admire tremendously, I have concluded that Freddie O’Connell is the right choice for mayor,” Powell said. “I know Freddie will address the difficult challenges ahead and he’s prepared to lead on day one.”
Here’s a look at other earlier endorsements in the mayoral race:
Several state lawmakers have endorsed Campbell, including state Reps. Bo Mitchell, John Ray Clemmons, Bob Freeman and Gloria Johnson, and state Sen. Sara Kyle. Meanwhile, the leader of the Senate Democratic Caucus that includes both Campbell and Yarbro, Sen. Raumesh Akbari of Memphis, is backing Yarbro. (State Rep. Darren Jernigan has also endorsed Yarbro.)
Former state Sen. Brenda Gilmore, Metro Trustee Erica Gilmore and Davidson County Clerk Brenda Wynn have endorsed At-Large Metro Councilmember Sharon Hurt’s campaign for mayor.
District Attorney Glenn Funk is supporting the candidacy of Vivian Wilhoite, the Davidson County assessor.