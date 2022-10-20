Nashville club owner Joshua Smith this week pleaded guilty to illegally funneling $67,000 from a campaign committee to a national political organization.
The scheme revolved around the 2016 congressional campaign of state Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown). Smith admitted to helping move the money from Kelsey’s campaign committee to a national political organization (understood to be the American Conservative Union), which then paid for advertisements for Kelsey’s congressional campaign (he finished fourth in that race).