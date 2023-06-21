The Metro Council is weighing in on the forthcoming special election in state House District 51, as the body voted 36-0 with one abstention Tuesday to appoint former Metro Councilmember Anthony Davis to the seat in an interim capacity.
Davis is one of four candidates in the Aug. 3 special Democratic primary for the East Nashville state House seat formerly held by Rep. Bill Beck (D-Nashville), who died earlier this month.
Some of Davis’ opponents in the August special primary have questioned the move.
Local organizer Aftyn Behn, who launched a campaign for the seat last week, said on Twitter that the Metro Council “completely disregarded the democratic process and the will of” district voters.
"Instead of making individual endorsements, Metro Council, as a body, tipped the scales in a competitive state House election," Behn told the Post. "There was no reason to rush this appointment, and yet they did, to appoint their friend."
Asked last week about the possibility of an appointment and whether it was a leg up in the special election, Davis said he was “not sure why that happened or how that works” and that he doesn’t “know who decided” to appoint him.
“My thought was they were doing that so the district is represented during the special session,” Davis said.
Gov. Bill Lee has said he wants to call a special legislative session in August, though the tentative date for the meetings would be after the Aug. 3 special primary, and the governor has not yet formally issued the call.
Added Democratic candidate Reyn Haun in a letter to Metro councilmembers before the vote: “Appointing [Davis] shows a clear bias towards him as a candidate. With the legislature out of session, there is no active need to push for an appointment of anyone before the special primary election. We will need a representative in time for the special session on gun control of course, but there is no date set for that session, nor would that date be before the special primary.”
Asked whether the Metro Council was putting its finger on the scale by appointing Davis, District 7 Metro Councilmember Emily Benedict, who inherited Davis’ district, said, “Anthony was the only person who I know who showed interest in the nomination. Any CM could have brought anyone else but I guess no one else showed interest?”
No other East Nashville councilmembers responded to a request for comment.
In addition to Behn, Haun and Davis, Nashville Mural Tour founder Mary Meeuwis is running in the Democratic primary and David Hooven is the lone Republican to have picked up a petition. A special general election will follow in September, though the district is one of the most Democratic in the state and the primary is expected to decide the race.
Davis represented East Nashville’s District 7 on the Metro Council from 2011 to 2019 and is the president and owner of East Nashville Beer Works. He called Beck “a dear friend” and said he hopes to continue the lawmaker’s legacy “of being able to actually get work done” in the Republican-dominated state legislature.
Behn is positioning herself as an ally to the so-called Tennessee Three who could help the superminority Democrats grow their caucus in the 2024 elections. She has also noted that the 10-member Nashville state House delegation is made up entirely of men.