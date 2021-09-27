Davidson County Circuit Court Clerk Richard Rooker will not seek re-election, he informed other county elected officials Monday.
Rooker was first appointed to the job in 1993 after his father, George Rooker, died. After being appointed, Richard Rooker won seven four-year terms.
A legacy of a mostly disbanded Nashville political machine, Rooker and his father have combined to hold the clerk’s office for 54 years. His brother, George Rooker Jr., served two terms as Davidson County Property Assessor.
"It's bittersweet, but it's time for me to move on," Rooker told the Post.
Rooker's chief deputy, Joseph Day, is running to succeed the longtime court clerk. Rooker said he endorses Day's candidacy "100 percent."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.