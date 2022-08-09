A handful of elected officials across Tennessee lost either primary or general elections on Thursday.
Two Republican state representatives, Bob Ramsey of Maryville and Terri Lynn Weaver of Lancaster, lost their primary bids.
Ramsey lost to Bryan Richey by 30 percentage points in District 20.
Weaver is well-known at the Capitol in part for her frequent renditions of the national anthem. She was in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, and in her first weeks in office she inadvertently allowed Democrats to prevent Republicans from taking over the state House. She lost to Michael Hale by 19 percentage points.
Two Republican state senators, Paul Sherrell of Sparta and Majority Leader Jack Johnson of Franklin, barely held on against GOP challengers.
Johnson defeated conservative activist and Tennessee Stands founder Gary Humble by 3 percentage points.
State Rep. Mark Hall (R-Cleveland) left his House seat to run for the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Mike Bell of Riceville. Hall lost in the GOP primary to former Bradley County commissioner Adam Lowe.
Several former state House members are returning to public office after winning county mayor races. They include Joe Carr in Rutherford County, Judd Matheny in Coffee County and Sheila Butt in Maury County.
In heavily conservative Meigs County, incumbent Republican Mayor Bill James lost to Democrat Edgar Jewell.
One of the most-watched races in the state was the Shelby County district attorney general election, in which Democrat Steve Mulroy beat Republican incumbent Amy Weirich.
