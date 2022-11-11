House Minority Leader Karen Camper (D-Memphis) announced Friday she is running for mayor of Memphis.
Camper has led the Democrats in the state House since late 2018, when she took over from Craig Fitzhugh.
Also in the running are School Board Member Michelle McKissack, Downtown Memphis Commission head Paul Young, Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner and Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner. The election is scheduled for next fall.
A Camper victory would result in new leadership in the House’s Democratic superminority. In elections earlier this week, the caucus held on to contested seats in Clarksville and Knoxville but will return to the legislature in 2023 with just 24 seats in the 99-member chamber. Other caucus leaders include caucus chair Vincent Dixie, assistant minority leader Harold Love, leader pro tempore Larry Miller, floor leader Bill Beck, treasurer Jesse Chism, caucus vice chair Bob Freeman and whip Jason Powell, though leadership elections are expected in the coming weeks.