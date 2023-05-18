This story is a partnership between the Nashville Banner and the Nashville Post. The Banner is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization focused on civic news and will launch later this year. For more information, visit NashvilleBanner.com.

The field is almost set for this year’s Metro elections.

The qualifying deadline was on Thursday for candidates to verify petitions to run for mayor, vice mayor, Metro councilmember at-large, and district councilmember. Qualified candidates may remove their name from the ballot until May 25.

Incumbent Mayor John Cooper announced earlier this year that he would not run for reelection, and the candidate pool quickly grew to more than a dozen. To win outright, a candidate must receive 50 percent of the vote, and if no one breaks that threshold, the top two candidates go to a runoff. For vice mayor, incumbent Jim Shulman will be challenged by District 34 Councilmember Angie Henderson.

Over in the at-large race for council, incumbents Burkley Allen and Zulfat Suara are running for reelection, with district councilmembers Delishia Porterfield, Jeff Syracuse and Russ Pulley joining the pool of 20 candidates. Because there are five at-large seats, the race is unique in that the top five candidates win, typically making it a more positive, less combative campaign. In order to win a seat outright, at-large candidates must win 10 percent of the vote. A runoff is held among double the number of available seats. For example, if two at-large candidates get more than 10 percent in the general election, the runoff for the remaining three seats would be contested by the top six remaining candidates.

Of the 35 district seats, 18 have incumbents running for reelection, and nine candidates are running unopposed.

The deadline to register to vote in this election is July 5. Early voting begins on July 14, with election day on Aug. 3. For anyone unsure of their district, that information can be found here.

The next campaign finance disclosure for candidates is July 10.

Here’s a full list of everyone running for Metro seats:

Note: This list is based on petitions that were turned in as of the deadline at noon on Thursday. Not all petitions have been verified by the election commission yet.

Mayor

Natisha Brooks

Heidi Campbell

Bernie Cox

Jim Gingrich

Sharon Hurt

Stephanie Johnson

Freddie O’Connell

Alice Rolli

Vivian Wilhoite

Matt Wiltshire

Jeff Yarbro

Fran Bush

Michael Rowan

Vice Mayor

Jim Shulman (Incumbent)

Angie Henderson

Council At-Large

Burkley Allen (I)

Zulfat Suara (I)

Chris Cheng

Quin Evans-Segall

Arnold Hayes

Brian Hellwig

Olivia Hill

Yolana Hockett

Howard Jones

Marcia Masulla

Delishia Porterfield

Russ Pulley

Gilbert Ramirez

Jeff Syracuse

Deloris Vandivort

Jonathan Williamson

Chris Crofton

Stephen Downs

Ronnie Greer

Tim Horne

Council Districts

District 1

Ruby Baker

Rob Harris

Joy Kimbrough

Sean Dailey

Timothy Thompson

District 2

Kyonztè Toombs (I)

District 3

Jennifer Gamble (I)

District 4

Davette Blalock

Mike Cortese

Brian Sullivan

District 5

Sean Parker (I)

Terri Klingner

District 6

Clay Capp

Brandes Holcomb

Daniel McDonell

District 7

Emily Benedict (I)

Danny Williams

District 8

Martez Coleman

Deonte Harrell

Jullian Leggs

District 9

Tonya Hancock (I)

Stephanie Montenegro

District 10

Jennifer Webb

Zach Young (I)

District 11

Joe Delucas

Sherard Edington

Jeff Eslick

Eric Patton

District 12

Erin Evans (I)

District 13

Russ Bradford (I)

District 14

Jordan Huffman

R.J. Mamula

District 15

Jeff Gregg

Dan Jones

District 16

Ginny Welsch (I)

Alexa Little

District 17

Teaka Jackson

Terry Vo

Tonya Esquibel

District 18

Tom Cash (I)

Karen Bannister

Angus Purdy

District 19

Jasper Hendricks III

Jacob Kupin

Derek Lisle

Jonathan Turner

District 20

Scott Gillihan

Rollin Horton

District 21

Jamel Campbell-Gooch

Brandon Taylor (I)

District 22

Sheri Weiner

Jessica Dauphin

District 23

Thom Druffel (I)

Lisa Williams

District 24

Brenda Gadd

Carlos Rousselin

District 25

David Ackerman

Jeff Preptit

Rolando Toyos

District 26

Courtney Johnston (I)

District 27

Robert Nash (I)

District 28

David Benton

Travis London

District 29

Tasha Ellis

Jama Mohamed

John Reed

District 30

Sandra Sepulveda (I)

District 31

Dia Hart

John Rutherford (I)

District 32

Joy Styles (I)

District 33

Antoinette Lee (I)

District 34

Sandy Ewing

Luke Elliott

District 35

Jason Spain

Carson Smart