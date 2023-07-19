State Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones raised more than $2 million after Tennessee Republicans voted to expel the Democrats from the state legislature for leading a gun control protest on the floor of the House.
Both members — Pearson from Memphis and Jones from Nashville — were swiftly reappointed to the seats by their local legislative bodies. Both are on track to be reelected for the remainders of their original terms in special elections next month.
The Associated Press reports that the members brought in more 70,000 donations, with most of the money coming in the days after their dismissal. Members of the legislature are not allowed to raise money while in session.
The fundraising haul in just a few short days nears what some statewide Democratic candidates have raised during full campaign cycles in recent years.
According to the AP, Jones brought in $959,000 over the less-than five days between his April 6 expulsion and his April 10 reinstatement. He raised nearly $1.1 million in total through June. Pearson raised more than $857,000 between his expulsion and reinstatement and raised approximately $971,000 through June.
Jones spent less than $60,000 in 2022, when he won a competitive open Democratic primary for his District 52 and then cruised to a general election victory. He faces a Republican challenger, Laura Nelson, in next month’s special election for the heavily Democratic district.