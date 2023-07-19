TennThreeExpulsion40623_MASTERS_-33.jpg

Justin Jones (left) and Justin Pearson

State Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones raised more than $2 million after Tennessee Republicans voted to expel the Democrats from the state legislature for leading a gun control protest on the floor of the House.

Both members — Pearson from Memphis and Jones from Nashville — were swiftly reappointed to the seats by their local legislative bodies. Both are on track to be reelected for the remainders of their original terms in special elections next month.