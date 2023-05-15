Former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam will serve as national co-chair of South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s campaign for president.
Politico reports that Scott is readying an official campaign launch next week.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|1 Day Access
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|2 Year Access
|$216.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$288.00
|for 1095 days
Former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam will serve as national co-chair of South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s campaign for president.
Politico reports that Scott is readying an official campaign launch next week.
Haslam was governor from 2011 to 2019 and served as chair of the Republican Governors Association, working alongside Scott’s presidential rivals Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas and Nikki Haley of South Carolina. The Republicans, with the expected addition of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, are aiming to dethrone former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary, with the winner expected to take on President Donald Trump in 2024.
“In the end, one of the the things I learned from being in elected office is it really does matter who we elect,” Haslam told Politico. “The more I talked to Tim, the more I became convinced that he’s got a message that the country really needs to hear right now.”
Haslam’s family started the Pilot chain of gas stations and his brother, Jimmy, owns the Cleveland Browns. Bill Haslam is in the process of buying the Nashville Predators. He clashed with Trump during the latter’s rise to power.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.