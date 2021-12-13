Metro Nashville Public Schools will see its Board of Education races between the nominees of primary elections for both local Democrats and Republicans next year.
Jeff Roberts, county elections administrator, confirmed Friday morning that the GOP sent a letter — signed by Davidson County Republican Party Chairperson Jim Garrett — informing them that the party voted Tuesday night to hold primary elections. The Tennessean reported that the GOP was unwilling to disclose the results of its vote until the Democrats disclosed their results. Tara Houston, Democratic Party Chairperson, announced Friday morning that their executive committee reached its conclusion Thursday night to hold primary elections.
Houston expressed “a deep reluctance” on behalf of the Democratic Party to inject partisanship into the school board elections in her announcement in response to the “collective tantrum thrown by the Republicans in our General Assembly.”
Almost exactly a month prior, Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation into law that permits partisan candidacy in school board races statewide. The bill he signed was produced by the special legislative session held in late October to curtail COVID-19 restrictions and nerf the enforcement powers of various government offices, which incurred disdain at the time from Nashville’s Metro Council.
Local Democrats do not consider the new law to be in the best interest of students, Houston said, but the party ultimately decided to announce its intent to call for a primary only if the Republican Party also did so. The GOP’s unwillingness to disclose its decision for nearly three days until the DCDP committed to a decision is further informed by the former’s national front in recent years to imbue school board races across the country with what some describe as partisanship.
Upon confirming his party’s decision, Garrett said the GOP executive committee voted with at least three-quarters in favor of primary elections.
