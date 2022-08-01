In the hours before the Friday deadline, two more men submitted applications to be considered as Tennessee’s next attorney general.

Culver Schmid, managing partner of Baker Donelson’s Knoxville office, and Jonathan Skrmetti, chief legal counsel to Gov. Bill Lee, are the final candidates to succeed AG Herbert Slatery, who decided not to seek another term.

