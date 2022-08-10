The Tennessee Supreme Court has picked Jonathan Skrmetti as Tennessee’s next attorney general.
Skrmetti is currently chief legal counsel to Gov. Bill Lee. He will succeed Herbert Slatery in the role; Slatery was chief legal counsel to then-Gov. Bill Haslam when he was picked for the job.
Prior to joining Lee’s office, Skrmetti was chief deputy attorney general. Previous positions include partner at Butler Snow, assistant federal prosecutor in Memphis and trial attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice. He attended Harvard Law School, the University of Oxford and George Washington University. Skrmetti is a member of the Federalist Society, the conservative group that for decades has sought to shape the judiciary.
“Mr. Skrmetti has dedicated the majority of his career to public service and has the breadth of experience and vision necessary to lead the Attorney General’s office for the next eight years,” Chief Justice Roger A. Page said. “He is an accomplished attorney with a deep understanding of Tennessee government and our judicial system.”
Tennessee is the only state in which the state Supreme Court picks the attorney general. Other candidates for the job included former U.S. attorneys Don Cochran and Mike Dunavant, election finance chief Bill Young and Baker Donelson partner Culver Schmid.
