Justices on the Tennessee Supreme Court have elected Justice Roger Page as the new chief justice, effective Sept. 1.
He succeeds Justice Jeff Bivins, who has held the role for five years.
“It is an honor to serve as chief justice and a responsibility that I do not take lightly,” Page said in a release. “Our Supreme Court has over 100 years of judicial experience and is well-prepared to take on the serious and complex issues as the law continues to be amended and revises, to grow and evolve.”
He will be sworn in by Justice Connie Clerk at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex, where he first served as a trial judge.
Page earned his law degree from the University of Memphis after working as a pharmacist. He was first elected as a circuit court judge in the 26th Judicial District in 1998. His wife is retired Davidson County Chancellor Carol McCoy.
Former GOP Gov. Bill Haslam appointed Page to the Court of Criminal Appeals in 2011 and the Supreme Court in 2016.
In 2016, Page was the first Tennessee Supreme Court justice confirmed by the Tennessee General Assembly.
