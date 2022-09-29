The Tennessee Supreme Court will not hear an appeal in the Davidson County Election Commission’s ongoing push to put an anti-tax charter amendment on the ballot in Nashville.
Political advocacy group 4 Good Government originally petitioned to put the amendment on the ballot, though multiple courts and Metro officials deemed the language in the petition insufficient to be put on the ballot. The election commission, controlled by Republicans, decided to take up the matter on the group’s behalf, and the city has since paid nearly $1 million to outside counsel hired after other lawyers advised the commission they were waging a losing battle.