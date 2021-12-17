The Tennessee Supreme Court has picked Michelle Long to run the state court system.
Long, since 2019 the deputy director of the Administrative Office of the Courts, will take over the director position following the retirement of Deborah Taylor Tate early next year.
Long was previously assistant commissioner of the Division of Health Licensure and Regulation at the Tennessee Department of Health, senior vice president and general counsel for the Tennessee Hospital Association, executive director of the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission and legal counsel to former Gov. Don Sundquist.
Under former Gov. Bill Haslam, she served on the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments, the Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board and the Tennessee Claims Commission.
The state court system has more than 700 employees and a budget of nearly $200 million.
“Since she began at the AOC, Michelle has been impressive in every way,” Chief Justice Roger Page said in a release. “Her calm and disciplined leadership style is a perfect fit for the judiciary and her vast knowledge of the workings of Tennessee state government was invaluable during the pandemic. She has the perfect mix of skills to lead the AOC as the courts continue to modernize and evolve.”
