Nashville divorce and family law attorney Audrey Anderson is running for the Davidson County Circuit Court Part IV seat for which she was previously a finalist to be appointed.
In January, Gov. Bill Lee instead appointed another local attorney, Stan Kweller, to fill the vacancy left by Judge Phil Smith. Kweller could not be reached through a campaign representative, but he has set up a fundraising account for a 2024 bid to stay on the bench.
Anderson touts more than two decades working on divorces, adoptions and other family law matters — the purview of the Part IV court — in Davidson County. She grew up in Missouri and attended law school and clerked for a judge in Illinois before moving to Nashville to begin her law practice.
The attorney said in an interview that the Nashville family law courts deal with an “astronomical” case load that makes it difficult to devote sufficient time to complex cases. If elected, Anderson said, she would seek to prioritize Rule 53 collaborative law and Rule 31 mediation for simpler divorce cases.
Those processes, she said, free “up a lot of court time so those harder cases have more than just 10 minutes to hear a really hard issue.”
“I have almost 25 years of experience handling this particular type of case,” Anderson added. “I really understand the plight that litigants face. I want to create an equitable environment in the courts. I want people to be heard. I want to have understandable decisions so that people don’t walk out there and say ‘what just happened?’ I want them to feel like they got their day in court, and I believe we can do that in Nashville.”