Audrey Anderson

Nashville divorce and family law attorney Audrey Anderson is running for the Davidson County Circuit Court Part IV seat for which she was previously a finalist to be appointed.

In January, Gov. Bill Lee instead appointed another local attorney, Stan Kweller, to fill the vacancy left by Judge Phil Smith. Kweller could not be reached through a campaign representative, but he has set up a fundraising account for a 2024 bid to stay on the bench.