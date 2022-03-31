The Napier-Looby Bar Association, Nashville’s trade group for Black attorneys, found heavy support for P. Danielle Nellis in the race for district attorney, with 60 percent of members rating her as “recommend.” Incumbent DA Glenn Funk finished second with a 32-percent rating, while Sara Beth Myers received only 13 percent. Nellis is the lone Black candidate in the three-person race.
Other highlights from the poll:
- Joseph Day is far and away the NLBA’s preferred candidate for circuit court clerk, with 77 percent rating him “recommend.”
- John Manson was the leader in the Circuit Court Division VII race to succeed probate Judge Randy Kennedy. Eighty-seven percent rated him as “recommend.”
- While Kelvin Jones received the highest negatives in the Nashville Bar Association poll, 78 percent of NLBA respondents rated him as “recommend.”
- Similarly, 70 percent rated Rachel Bell as “recommend” while 67 percent rated her opponent, Erin Coleman, as “do not recommend.”
The sample size, however, is small. The NLBA currently has 86 paid and active members, and 31 responded to the poll.
