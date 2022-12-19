After nearly two years without a Senate-confirmed permanent U.S. attorney, Henry Leventis’ appointment to the position in the Middle District of Tennessee was confirmed last week.
The Senate approved Leventis' appointment by a voice vote.
After nearly two years without a Senate-confirmed permanent U.S. attorney, Henry Leventis’ appointment to the position in the Middle District of Tennessee was confirmed last week.
The Senate approved Leventis’ appointment by a voice vote.
Leventis, a former assistant U.S. attorney in the office, has been a partner at Spencer Fane (the Kansas City-based firm that merged with Bone McAllester Norton) since 2020. President Joe Biden tapped Leventis to fill the position in August.
Former President Donald Trump’s pick for the position, Don Cochran, stepped down in April 2021. A series of acting and temporary officials have overseen the office since.
