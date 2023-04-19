Joshua Smith, the owner of The Standard private club and restaurant in downtown Nashville, is challenging the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission’s refusal to renew the business's liquor-by-the-drink license because of Smith’s admission that he illegally funneled money to a congressional campaign.
In a petition filed Tuesday in Davidson County Chancery Court, Smith seeks to appeal the TABC’s April 4 ruling that it would not renew The Standard’s liquor license. The state board cited Smith’s criminal history in issuing the denial.
In October, Smith pleaded guilty to illegally funneling tens of thousands of dollars in support of then-state Sen. Brian Kelsey’s failed 2016 run for Congress. Kelsey was indicted on related charges and last year entered a guilty plea. He has since sought to change his guilty plea.
In its denial, the state determined that The Standard “was directly involved in the crime.”
“Specifically, the unlawful exchange of campaign funds occurred on the licensed premises at least once,” the state wrote. “This type of illegal money transfer are precisely those that the Agency is empowered to thwart.”
The state further determined that character reference letters, including from Arrington Vineyards owner Kix Brooks, were “insufficient to mitigate against the relationship of the crime to the sale of alcohol by-the-drink.”
In contesting the decision, Smith notes that the Fresh Start Act should protect him and his business because the crime was not directly related to the serving of alcohol.
“The bases for which the TABC reached its determination to deny The Standard’s LBD renewal application are contrary to the realities of Mr. Smith’s criminal conviction,” the filing notes.
Smith accepted a check during a dinner at The Standard, he admits in the filing, but it wasn’t the acceptance of the check that constituted the crime, he contends.
“The crime for which Mr. Smith was convicted does not contain any element of dishonesty or intent to deceive or defraud,” the appeal notes.
Smith is represented by Rocky King and Stacia Daigle of Adams and Reese. They did not respond to a request for comment. The case was assigned to Chancellor Anne Martin, though she recused herself.