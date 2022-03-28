Gov. Bill Lee on Monday announced the selection of Belmont University law professor Jeffrey Usman for a vacancy on the Tennessee Court of Appeals.
Usman attended Georgetown University and Vanderbilt Law School and earned an LL.M. degree at Harvard Law School. He clerked on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama and the Tennessee Supreme Court (including five years as a career clerk for Bill Koch), and he previously worked as an assistant Tennessee attorney general.
Usman’s U.S. Court of Appeals and Tennessee Supreme Court clerkships were under Democratic appointees, and he worked in the attorney general’s office when it was controlled by Democrats. However, he listed membership in the conservative legal organization the Federalist Society on his application to the post.
“A person who is driven to change the law to reflect their beliefs should run for city council or the state legislature but should not be a judge,” Usman wrote in his application. “To paraphrase Justice Hugo Black, such a person is not truly a judge but instead a politician in judicial garb. In the seven years I worked for courts, I put aside my beliefs in favor of rigorous adherence to the law. In researching and writing opinion drafts, I consistently put forward the best understanding of the law rather than one shaded by own beliefs.”
The vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge Richard Dinkins.
Lee picked Usman, who had previously applied for a vacancy on the state Supreme Court, over Tennessee Bar Association Executive Director Joycelyn Stevenson, Senior Assistant Attorney General Alexander Stuart Rieger, Tennessee Claims Commissioner James Haltom and Aetna counsel Ashonti Davis.
Dinkins was appointed to the court by then-Gov. Phil Bredesen in 2008 after time as a Davidson County chancellor. He had previously been considered for vacancies on the Tennessee Supreme Court. In 2020, he underwent heart surgery and suffered a stroke.
Lee also announced the appointments of Tom Greenholtz and Kyle Hixson to Eastern Division seats on the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals. Each appointment is effective Sept. 1 and subject to confirmation by the General Assembly.
“Each of these qualified Tennesseans will bring valuable experience to their respective roles,” Lee said in a release. “I am confident they will serve our state with the highest integrity, and I look forward to their service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.