With Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery deciding not to seek another term in the post, the Tennessee Supreme Court has begun the process of selecting his successor.
Donald Cochran, Jerome Cochran, Mike Dunavant and Bill Young have each applied for the appointment.
Cochran was U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee during the Donald Trump presidency and has taught at the Belmont College of Law. Dunavant is also a former Trump-era U.S. attorney, from the Western District of Tennessee. Dunavant was hired last year as chief investigative counsel by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury.
Tennessee is the only state in which the Supreme Court picks the attorney general, who represents the state in litigation and serves an eight-year term.
