With the qualifying deadline for judicial and other local races passing Thursday, several local 2022 elections are finally seeing focus.
One of the largest stories to come out of the final day of ballot qualifying is Davidson County Criminal Court Judge Mark Fishburn’s absence. After he pulled a petition but did not return it, several candidates scurried to enter the race for his seat.
They include former judge and ex-Metro Councilmember Nick Leonardo, Cindy Chappell, Brian Griffith, Tillman Payne and Seth Norman. Marcus Shute, who had previously filed to run for a seat in General Sessions, also appears to have changed his mind and jumped in the open race for Fishburn’s seat.
In General Sessions, Judge Rachel Bell picked up a challenger in Erin Coleman, who unsuccessfully ran for state Senate in 2016.
Candidate lists are still unofficial, as election officials continue verifying ballot petitions and a candidate withdrawal deadline next week.
Here’s the county’s list as of Wednesday. An official list should be published in the coming days.
Additional reporting by Steve Cavendish.
