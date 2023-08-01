People in motion in the baggage claim area at Nashville International Airport (BNA)

Nashville International Airport

A three-judge state court panel on Monday sided — temporarily at least — with a new state-appointed board overseeing the Nashville International Airport.

After a Friday hearing, the panel denied Metro’s request for a temporary restraining order related to a new state law that went into effect July 1 and gave state leaders the majority of appointments to the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, formerly controlled by mayoral appointees.