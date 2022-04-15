As local elections begin, voter turnout has not been what some candidates had hoped for. In the first two days of early voting, fewer than 1,500 votes were cast in Davidson County.
Early voting started Wednesday and continues through April 28. The primary election is on May 3. Among the positions on the ballot are several countywide judgeships, public defender, district attorney and others.
Many of the races feature unopposed candidates, and many of the positions are unknown to the wider electorate, garnering less attention than high-profile races for governor or mayor. But still, those running — even without opposition — are urging people to vote.
Juvenile Court Clerk Lonnell Matthews is running for reelection unopposed.
“Every elected position in government is going to have an impact on our everyday lives, whether it’s the legislature that is making or suggesting laws, whether there is someone in the executive branch — mayor or governor — that is overseeing the operation of government, or someone in the judicial system that is going to impact public safety,” Matthews said. “All of these elections and positions will impact our everyday lives in some shape or form.”
Although he stands unopposed, he believes voting for people who have no opponent can be a way to hold elected officials accountable for future actions.
“It’s important for me to be held accountable by the voting public and to be able to meet their expectations because, as a public servant and as a public elected official, I am elected to represent their interest,” Matthews said. “I think it’s very important that not only the public’s voice be heard and there be some validation on anyone serving in a position, but also that the public get to display the power of voting.”
Local attorney I’Ashea Myles, who is unopposed in the Democratic Primary for Chancery Court Part III, said that it’s important to vote for president and in congressional elections but local officials make and interpret the laws that affect daily lives.
“Those judges are the ones that interpret the laws,” Myles said. “Voting in your local elections is more important than voting in the federal elections or even the presidential elections because the local elections have more of an impact. … It’s 2022, and it’s time that our judiciary looks like the community that it serves. Our judiciary is mostly white males and Nashville-Davidson County and even the state of Tennessee does not look like that.”
Marcus Shute is in one of the more crowded races on the ballot, the four-way Democratic Primary for Criminal Court Division VI (also running are Cynthia Chappell, Seth Norman and Tillman Payne). He said he was disappointed by lower turnout but emphasized the importance of the elections.
“When we talk about criminal court and the defendants that come to criminal court, about 60-to-70 percent of those defendants are going to be Black people or people of color,” Shute said. “I think that the courts must reflect the community they represent. Being a young Black male that has grown up in this neighborhood, I know that it’s important to have that proper representation.”
