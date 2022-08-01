Henry Leventis

President Joe Biden has tapped Henry Leventis as his permanent pick for U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Leventis is currently a partner at Spencer Fane, the Kansas City-based firm that merged with Bone McAllester Norton last year. From 2015-2020, he was an assistant U.S. attorney in the Nashville-based district.

