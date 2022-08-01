President Joe Biden has tapped Henry Leventis as his permanent pick for U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.
Leventis is currently a partner at Spencer Fane, the Kansas City-based firm that merged with Bone McAllester Norton last year. From 2015-2020, he was an assistant U.S. attorney in the Nashville-based district.
The lawyer previously worked as a trial attorney in Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., and was a prosecutor in Charleston and an associate at Motley Rice.
Leventis attended College of Charleston and Washington & Lee University School of Law.
The U.S. attorney position has been held in the interim by Mark Wildasin.
Leventis' appointment requires Senate confirmation.
