Metro Council on Tuesday approved Mayor John Cooper’s capital spending plan with 34 members in favor and four against its $564 million in bond debt allocations.
The plan remains one of the largest capital spending plans in Metro history despite its slight reduction by about $4 million in the course of negotiating after being deferred for weeks of workshopping at least 10 amendment proposals. Among the items to survive those negotiations was a $15 million allocation for a future parking garage for the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere, but funding for the proposed $120 million Jefferson Street multimodal cap and connector project was reduced by about $15 million.
Ultimately brought to the floor by Budget and Finance Chair Burkley Allen after its deferrals routed through her committee, the spending plan arrived with seven proposed amendments, dropping three others along the way, and five of them were approved. The Jefferson Street cap proved to be the most discussed linchpin capital project of the capital spending plan. Spearheaded by the new Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure, the project aims to build a 3.4-acre land ceiling over Interstate 40 between Jefferson and Scovel Streets, spanning from D.B. Todd Boulevard to 14th Avenue North. That lid is meant to give back usable space that was originally taken from the historically Black North Nashville community when I-40 was built.
Councilmember Bob Mendes co-sponsored an amendment with Councilmember Sharon Hurt to reduce capital spending allocation to NDOT by $15 million because they felt it was “premature” due to mixed feelings among community members about the project.
“The point of this amendment […] was to have more community engagement and support for the project before issuing approval for long-term bond debt,” Mendes explained.
While the cap project is positioned as a form of restorative justice, some in the Black community have proven incredulous according to several councilmembers, which has led Mendes and others to feel more discussion is necessary. The Cooper administration was originally opposed to this amendment but came to agree with it Tuesday according to Mendes.
“I’ve heard from people in the North Nashville community who support the idea of a cap, but the problem is at this time they haven’t been involved in the ideas of what the cap would involve,” said Councilmember Jennifer Gamble. “This really needs to be a community driven effort so that, if it is something that is being messaged or promoted to right the wrongs of the past, that it does invite and include recommendations from those who experienced that.”
Hurt further elucidated North Nashville constituents’ concerns and explained that she knew of three community meetings in which no one ever actually confirmed that they were in favor of the cap project. She added that demographics have changed in the past decade for the community and that newcomers there would likely be the proponents of the project with what little information they’ve been presented.
“The sentiment basically has been that they don’t know what a cap is, and people are concerned about the empty promises that have been made historically,” Hurt said. “To me, it is somewhat disrespectful for those who have been there all of their lives — the native Nashvillians.”
Mendes’ and Hurts’ amendment passed, and after the $15 million was removed from the capital improvements budget, another amendment from Councilmembers Freddie O’Connell and Courtney Johnston added over $10.5 million to NDOT for traffic calming initiatives, general Vision Zero funding and the development of so-called neighborhood transit centers.
