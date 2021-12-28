This year was an off year, politically, in most respects.
Nashville Post readers were still engaged with political news, though. Our Top 10 most popular political stories of the year include redistricting fights, 2022 candidate announcements and more.
See the list:
1. Republican wins special House election
2. Doctor eyes run for governor
3. Council approves River North infrastructure deal
4. House Republicans target Nashville chancellor
5. Federal agents search Casada home, lawmakers' offices
6. Tensions flare among Republicans ahead of redistricting
7. Early plans for new Nashville park leave some hopeful, others fearful
8. Mayor’s aide opens up on frustrations, priorities for Nashville neighborhoods
9. Legislature leaves Nashville after passing pot, court, unemployment bills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.