Lifting weight

Some science fiction authors have envisioned a bleak future in which robots render human workers obsolete. Many workers today share the same concern. This vision, however, typically overlooks a crucial trend: In many ways, technology is making workers more valuable — not less — by enhancing their physical abilities.
Workforce wearables are far from making workers obsolete. These products are helping workers in the manufacturing, logistics and construction industries overcome physical limitations and prevent injuries.
Nashville-based HeroWear is an emerging leader in wearable technology for the workforce. The homegrown startup — whose headquarters, research and development and manufacturing operations are all housed in a 3,000-square-foot industrial space in East Nashville — was co-founded by Vanderbilt biomedical engineering professor Karl Zelik. Zelik developed the exosuit in the university's Center for Rehabilitation Engineering & Assistive Technology lab, which he co-directs.
Overexertion is the leading cause of disabling workplace injuries, accounting for nearly $14 billion in compensation costs for U.S. businesses each year.
“In developed economies, the workforce is aging, employers are facing labor shortages and regulations are carefully scrutinizing workplace safety,” Zelik says. “Wearable technologies like ours can help companies protect their most valuable asset (workers) and boost productivity and safety.”
Design
Engineered by Zelik in 2016 and 2017, the three-pound suit takes 75 pounds of strain off a workers’ back by supporting and assisting a person’s lower-back muscles that are involved in repetitive lifting and bending. Unlike many of the mainstream workforce wearables, the Apex exosuit uses elastic bands and springs to assist muscles, not batteries or motors which have to be recharged each workday.
“The elastic band stretches as you lean down, which reduces the load on your back muscles and stores up potential energy,” Zelik says. “When you begin lifting you get the elastic energy back, which makes it easier to pop back up.”
Workers can turn off the spring assistance using a switch on the front of the suit. This prevents the suit from hampering them in other tasks. Tests using sensors that measure electrical activity when muscles contract show the device reduces peak force in back muscles by roughly 20 percent during lifting, according to Mark Harris, HeroWear CEO and co-founder.
“The suit provides strength when you need it and gets out of the way when you don’t,” says Harris.
With its four modular components — clutch, thigh straps, chest straps and elastic bands — the Apex is adjustable to fit workers of all sizes, including both men and women. There are more than 50 different fit combinations thanks to the three different thigh strap sizes, four variations of chest straps (two sizes for each sex) and six different lengths of elastic bands.
“We are the first exoskeleton or exosuit company that has launched a product specifically designed to fit and support a woman’s body,” Harris says.
Currently, women make up one-third of the manufacturing workforce and that percentage is increasing alongside the growth of the industry as a whole.
Demand for workforce wearables
In March, the U.S. manufacturing industry surged to a 37-year high, according to Deloitte. Overall, the sector has ballooned by nearly 10 percent, topping $6 trillion this year in the U.S. As the industry and demand for workers grow, so does the need for workforce wearables.
Overexertion in lifting or lowering was one of the most common events to cause injuries among laborers and freight and stock employees in 2018, the most recent year for which the Bureau of Labor Statistics had published data. Back pain accounts for more than 264 million lost work days in one year in the U.S. — that’s two work days for every full-time worker in the country.
Companies like Walmart and Toyota Motor Corporation have been experimenting with wearable sensors that identify when workers engage in risky movements — like bending their backs without squatting — and prompt them to change their form in real time by vibrating. However, concerns about the effectiveness of sensor-based wearables and how they might violate employee privacy have been raised.
“Sensors aren’t actively helping or supporting the workers,” says Harris. “They can be useful in identifying people at risk, but they don’t actually provide any assistance.”
Company hurdles
Despite launching at the beginning of the pandemic, HeroWear has managed to attract a number of high profile clients, including the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, according to the company. Executives say the main hurdle they have faced is shipping.
“Just like companies across all industries, the supply chain has posed obstacles,” Harris says. “But we’ve been remarkably lucky and haven’t had to delay any customer rollouts so far.”
Over the next 12 months, the company will be focused on scaling its East Nashville operations.
Company success
Prior to the kickoff of its Series A round (which is still ongoing), all of the company’s funding had been sourced from local angel investors and federal grants. The company was also able to pick up several big name clients this quarter including, the company says, three of the top five auto manufacturers, and the Army and Air Force.
“Since our launch in March 2020, all of our 100 paying clients have been inbound. In other words, they approached us about purchasing the technology rather than us marketing to or recruiting them as clients,” says Harris.
HeroWear expects to close out its Series A round at the end of the month. The company’s executives say several big announcements will be made after its completion.
