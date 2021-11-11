Ascension Saint Thomas, NFL partner to aid retired players in life after football

Early retirements in the NFL are becoming increasingly common as players become more cognizant of the long-term health implications that come with an extensive playing career.
There are nearly 150 retired NFL players residing in Tennessee, and thanks to a new partnership between Ascension Saint Thomas, Cigna and the NFL, those players now have access to supplemental health care beyond their primary insurance plans through the NFL’s Dedicated Hospital Network Program.
“It’s of no cost to the players,” Ascension Saint Thomas President and CEO Tim Adams tells the Post. “[The program] is primarily for immunization, wellness visits, some more communicated care that includes imaging and some other services like that, as well as outpatient mental health services.”
Through this program, retired players have an additional $25,000 annually at their disposal — funded by the league — for any health care needs that either aren’t covered under their current health insurance or as a means to seek further treatment beyond traditional health care.
“Annual maximums that they have renew each year on Sept. 1,” says Alyssa Greco, the Collectively Bargained Player Benefit Coordinator for the NFL. “Once they deplete those funds each year, hopefully they keep using this benefit and run out that $25,000 for primary medical care as well as mental health services.”
“We anticipate that the usage around the benefits will depend on the player’s comfort level,” Cigna Program Director for the NFL’s Dedicated Hospital Network Program Bridget Slade says. “We’ve already seen that we’ve gotten lots of players in the Middle Tennessee area who’ve reached out and expressed excitement around utilizing the program.”
Once a player retires, they’re automatically enrolled in the NFL’s Continuing Better Coverage program, which provides them with five years of health insurance for free through the league.
When that five-year period ends, players are then transitioned to the Dedicated Hospital Network Program, which works in tandem with a player’s primary health insurance plan to cover additional services beyond traditional health care needs.
To qualify for the Dedicated Hospital Network Program, retired players must have spent four years in the league prior to 1993 or three years after 1994. The program runs through a player’s 65th birthday.
“[The program] is really focused on player wellness,”Slade adds. “We’re seeing that the benefits — particularly the preventive care benefits that encourage players to use the program — there’s no maximum associated with covered preventive care services. So that means that those preventive physicals, colonoscopies, a lot of those really critical cancer screenings that are recommended for players once they reach a certain age, are really essential as they think about establishing a relationship with a primary care physician.”
In addition to filling the gap in terms of a player’s physical health care needs, the Dedicated Hospital Network Program also reflects the NFL’s new mental health initiative by providing all players with access to any necessary programs or resources such as counseling or help with substance abuse.
“When players leave the game, we look at them as whole people, not just as football players,” says Belinda Lerner, VP of Alumni Affairs and Retired Player Programs for the NFL.“We recognize that mental health is an issue that’s broad across, not only the country, but the world, and there should be more attention paid to it, particularly when there are events like major transitions like leaving the game that players may be facing.
“We want to provide that safety net so they know it’s available. We [also] try to eliminate some of the stigma that’s attached with that so people feel more comfortable accessing those resources.”
Mental health has become a focal point of the many growing concerns for players transitioning from a full-time NFL schedule to ordinary life.
A recent study presented by The American Academy of Neurology found that more than 40 percent of the retired NFL players who participated in the study showed signs of traumatic brain injuries based on a series of MRI scans and cognitive tests.
Such brain injuries have been linked to an increase in depression and anxiety, long- and short-term memory loss, cognitive impairment, dependence on drugs and alcohol, increased aggression and emotional instability, and physical manifestations such as headaches and seizures.
The American Journal of Sports Medicine published a study in 2019 that found nearly one-fourth of the 3,500 retired NFL players who participated in the study reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, and one-in-five participants reported symptoms of both.
Less than 37 percent of the nearly 40 million adults who suffer from depression and anxiety actually get the proper treatment, and half of people who experience anxiety also suffer from depression, according to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America.
“There’s been a bit of an awakening more broadly throughout the U.S. about mental health,” Adams says. “It is something that I think … we didn’t pay the right amount of attention to in the past. So, we’ve tried as a health system, we’ve talked about meeting the total needs of a patient, to not forget that and focus on the total care that we need to provide.
“Specific to the NFL, I’m sure they acknowledge the same need for those types of services and think we’re all as an industry leaning into and investing in providing holistic care for patients both physically and mentally.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.