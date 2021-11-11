Price Transparency: Shopping for health care

About the data
In the graphs above, claims data for three common services — a colonoscopy, a knee MRI and a knee replacement — within the Knoxville, Nashville and Memphis markets show major price discrepancies based on where a patient receives care. To get a knee replacement in Nashville, a person could pay anywhere from $12,000 to $58,000 depending on where they go to get it. And without knowing which is which, consumers hardly have a choice in the final cost.
Nashville-based Healthcare Bluebook has been collecting this data since 2007, using de-identified claims to collect price points for services across health care facilities, then using the insights to help self-insured organizations reduce health care spending. Their data shows cost of care ranges dramatically for the same procedures based on where it is performed and does not correlate with quality and health outcomes.
The variation comes from the “facility fee” portion of the bill, which in some instances can add tens of thousands of dollars on top of provider fees that are similar no matter where the care is provided. Understanding the range of prices available to consumers when seeking health care will help patients seek care where it is most cost-effective, Bluebook chief innovation officer Bill Kampine says.
“You have a 66 percent chance of overpaying if you do nothing and you know nothing about where you're going. Two-thirds of consumers are overpaying significantly more than what they should be paying,” he says. “That's why this is so important.”
Why it matters
The federal government is currently undergoing a multi-pronged price transparency push to provide consumers with the tools necessary to shop around for their health care and reduce out-of-pocket costs.
The first round of rules went into place on Jan. 1, requiring hospitals to publish standard pricing information for 300 services — 70 of which have been defined by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services — in a machine-readable file and in an online, consumer-friendly format. The requirements will help facilitate the creation of price comparison tools, like Bluebook, and encourage consumers to shop around for health care they can control.
So far, the roll-out has been slow: After surviving several legal challenges lodged by the American Hospital Association, Kampine says approximately 20 percent of hospitals are fully compliant with the rules and another 40 percent are partially there.
The next phases will require payer organizations and self-insured employers to provide a price transparency tool to consumers providing negotiated price ranges per facility, provider and service, and expand the number of mandated published price points to 500.
These prices have been kept under seal in the past, considered a competitive trade secret between insurance companies and providers who negotiate prices based on networks and mass. With the new publishing requirements, consumers will be able to better leverage market competition to reduce health care costs across the board, Kampine says.
“When consumers vote with their feet and they start using more cost effective facilities for care. The more expensive facilities respond by adjusting their price,” he says. “And that has an effect in terms of lowering the overall cost of all those hospitals to be more price competitive.”
