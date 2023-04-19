 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leaders 2023

Three Questions: Lisa Maki

Avison Young principal talks city’s commercial real estate scene

Lisa Maki is a principal at the Nashville office of Toronto-based Avison Young. She teams with Mike Jacobs (also a principal with the firm) when undertaking transactions, and the two have worked in tandem for more than 10 years.

Maki, who focuses on Avison Young’s Nashville capital markets business unit, recently spoke with Post Managing Editor William Williams regarding the city’s commercial real estate sector.

LisaMaki_EricEngland.jpg

Lisa Maki

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.