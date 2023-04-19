 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leaders 2023

Surgical decisions

Ernest Wright, new president at Howell Allen Clinic, talks technology and the emotional toll of neurosurgery

ErnestWright_AngelinaCastillo.jpg

Ernest Wright

As the youngest surgeon at the Howell Allen Clinic, Ernest Wright did not expect to become president of the company.

Wright says he would have been happy just taking care of his patients as a neurosurgeon. But he tells the Post he feels honored to have been nominated to the leadership role late last year by his peers, people he trusts with his own family members’ treatment.

HowellAllenClinic_AngelinaCastillo.jpg

Howell Allen Clinic

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.