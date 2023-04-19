 Skip to main content
Leaders 2023

Present tense

Led by CEO Amna Osman, Nashville Cares adds services, diversifies funding as it seeks to end an ongoing epidemic

Amna Osman

When Amna Osman took the helm of Nashville Cares in 2019, two of her goals were to diversify funding streams and knock down barriers to HIV testing and treatment. Both goals soon became key in the organization’s growth while weathering the COVID-19 pandemic and threats of funding cuts from the state.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Nashville Cares clients still needed services, and with limited places to refer clients, the organization expedited the opening of its own clinic. It allowed patients to stay in the building, where they can also get help with insurance, housing and counseling, among other services. Nashville Cares takes pride in its speed. If a person tests positive for HIV, it is a maximum of 72 hours before that person is linked to treatment.  

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.