Charles Abbott — CEO, Gray Line of Tennessee: Has served as CEO since 2015 and has also worked at company as COO and CFO. Holds bachelor’s degree in finance from Miami University in Ohio.

Diana Alarcon — Director, Nashville Department of Transportation: Joined Metro, via Tucson, in early 2022 to lead the then-newly unveiled DOT.

Steve Bland — CEO, WeGo Public Transit: Ex-Pittsburgh transit leader replaced Paul Ballard in 2014. Also worked for transit entities in Hartford and Jersey City.

Mark Cleveland — CEO and Co-Founder, Hytch Rewards: Oversees company that offers app validating, tracking and rewarding ridesharing behavior. Company has been funded, in part, by state grant and employer partners. Teamed in late 2019 with San Francisco-area-based Bay Area Council on new coalition of transportation ventures.

Mike Honious — CEO, Americas, Geodis: Succeeded in 2021 Randy Tucker as leader of former Ozburn Hessey-Logistics. Joined Brentwood-based OHL 17 years ago, having previously served as COO. Once held senior level operations positions at Gap Inc.

Ryan Hunt — COO, Metropolis Technologies. A 16-year veteran of the parking industry who began his career at Premier Parking (which MT acquired in 2022) as an account specialist. Replaced Ryan Chapman in 2019.

The Builders

David Ingram — Chairman and President, Ingram Entertainment Holdings: Owns nation’s largest distributor of home entertainment products, with six distribution centers nationwide. In late 2019, company sold California distribution business DBI Beverage Inc. for reported $550 million. Known for Vanderbilt board work.

Orrin Ingram — President and CEO, Ingram Industries: Leads holding company that includes inland marine transportation company Ingram Barge and publishing industry services company Ingram Content Group. Vanderbilt grad has worked with university’s board of trust.

Doug Kreulen — President and CEO, Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority: Former airport COO assumed CEO role in December 2017 and spearheads authority’s $1 billion-plus upgrade plan.

John Roberts — CEO, Ingram Barge Co.: Oversees one of area’s largest private companies. Replaced David O’Loughlin in role in 2022. Previously served as COO.

Michael Skipper — Executive Director, Greater Nashville Regional Council: Former executive director of Nashville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, which transitioned into GNRC. University of Tennessee grad whose career included stops in Austin and Seattle.