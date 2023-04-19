Nashville gets a lot of attention for its successes — the cranes dotting the skyline, the big businesses moving to town. But the city is also facing significant challenges. Housing, a good education and a good wage are out of reach for too many Nashvillians. It’s up to those on our 2023 In Charge list to push the city toward a brighter future.
Charles Abbott — CEO, Gray Line of Tennessee: Has served as CEO since 2015 and has also worked at company as COO and CFO. Holds bachelor’s degree in finance from Miami University in Ohio.
Diana Alarcon — Director, Nashville Department of Transportation: Joined Metro, via Tucson, in early 2022 to lead the then-newly unveiled DOT.
Steve Bland — CEO, WeGo Public Transit: Ex-Pittsburgh transit leader replaced Paul Ballard in 2014. Also worked for transit entities in Hartford and Jersey City.
Mark Cleveland — CEO and Co-Founder, Hytch Rewards: Oversees company that offers app validating, tracking and rewarding ridesharing behavior. Company has been funded, in part, by state grant and employer partners. Teamed in late 2019 with San Francisco-area-based Bay Area Council on new coalition of transportation ventures.
Mike Honious — CEO, Americas, Geodis: Succeeded in 2021 Randy Tucker as leader of former Ozburn Hessey-Logistics. Joined Brentwood-based OHL 17 years ago, having previously served as COO. Once held senior level operations positions at Gap Inc.
Ryan Hunt — COO, Metropolis Technologies. A 16-year veteran of the parking industry who began his career at Premier Parking (which MT acquired in 2022) as an account specialist. Replaced Ryan Chapman in 2019.
David Ingram — Chairman and President, Ingram Entertainment Holdings: Owns nation’s largest distributor of home entertainment products, with six distribution centers nationwide. In late 2019, company sold California distribution business DBI Beverage Inc. for reported $550 million. Known for Vanderbilt board work.
Orrin Ingram — President and CEO, Ingram Industries: Leads holding company that includes inland marine transportation company Ingram Barge and publishing industry services company Ingram Content Group. Vanderbilt grad has worked with university’s board of trust.
Doug Kreulen — President and CEO, Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority: Former airport COO assumed CEO role in December 2017 and spearheads authority’s $1 billion-plus upgrade plan.
John Roberts — CEO, Ingram Barge Co.: Oversees one of area’s largest private companies. Replaced David O’Loughlin in role in 2022. Previously served as COO.
Michael Skipper — Executive Director, Greater Nashville Regional Council: Former executive director of Nashville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, which transitioned into GNRC. University of Tennessee grad whose career included stops in Austin and Seattle.