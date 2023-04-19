Nashville gets a lot of attention for its successes — the cranes dotting the skyline, the big businesses moving to town. But the city is also facing significant challenges. Housing, a good education and a good wage are out of reach for too many Nashvillians. It’s up to those on our 2023 In Charge list to push the city toward a brighter future.
Linda Chambers — Co-Founder and CEO, Musicians Hall of Fame: Oversees Municipal Auditorium-based museum that exhibits instruments owned and played by both well-known artists and behind-the-scenes session musicians. Assumed role after husband Joe Chambers died in September 2022.
Mark Fioravanti — Chairman and CEO, Ryman Hospitality Properties: Succeeded Colin Reed, who now serves as executive chairman, as CEO on Jan. 1. Leads company that owns Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium and radio station WSM. Joined Ryman predecessor company Gaylord Entertainment
in 2004.
Henry Hicks — President and CEO, National Museum of African American Music: Leads nonprofit that unveiled 56,000-square-foot cultural attraction at Fifth + Broadway in 2021. Was a White House fellow in 1998 under then-President Bill Clinton.
Amanda Hite — President, STR LLC: Has been with company since 2006, as president since 2011. Ex-Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce official is member of boards of directors of the American Hotel and Lodging Association, U.S. Travel Association and Executive Council of Women in Lodging. Teams with Jan Freitag, senior VP of lodging insights, to oversee company.
Ashley Howell — Executive Director, Tennessee State Museum: Assumed role in 2017 and oversaw move to new home in late 2018. Previously worked at Frist Art Museum.
Howard Kittell — President and CEO, Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage: Previously served as executive director at Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation. In 2021, won Spirit of 1812 Award from National Society of the United States Daughters of 1812. Holds a degree in urban planning from Michigan State.
Jeff Lane — Owner, Lane Motor Museum: Established cultural attraction, which specializes in European vehicles of unusual design, in former Sunbeam Bakery warehouse in 2002. LMM offers more than 20 cars from Czech car-maker Tatra. Runs business with wife Susan Lane.
Bill Miller — Owner, Johnny Cash Museum, Nudie’s Honky Tonk & Patsy Cline Museum: Opened Cash Museum in 2013 and later added downtown attractions Nudie’s Honky Tonk, Cline Museum and live magic venue House of Cards. In 2018 bought building home to restaurant Skull’s, with work having started in 2022 on Frank Sinatra-themed bar.
Karen Musacchio — Chief Business Officer, Interim CEO, Adventure Science Center: Replaced Steve Hinkley in December 2022. Oversees about 45 full- and part-time employees. Nonprofit is underway with updating more than 15,000 square feet of current exhibit space over the next three years.
Dee Patel — Managing Director, The Hermitage Hotel: In position since 2019 and with downtown hotel since 2004, rising from original role of rooms executive. Johnson & Wales grad oversees hotel and its Drusie & Darr and The Pink Hermit.
Richard Poskanzer — General Manager, Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville: Joined Four Seasons in 2003. Earned degree in hotel administration from Cornell. Opened Nashville location in 2022.
Rob Schaedle — Managing Partner, Chartwell Hospitality: Co-founded hotel development entity in 2003 and later constructed and then sold Hilton Garden Inn in SoBro. Company developed Capitol View site with 10-story Hampton Inn and opened Hilton Conrad at Midtown’s Broadwest in 2022.
Rick Schwartz — President, Nashville Zoo: Leader of exotic wildlife park that now annually welcomes 1 million-plus visitors. Considered one of the zoo industry’s foremost authorities on clouded leopards and giant anteaters.
Steve Smith — Owner, Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge: Man behind Nashville’s legendary honky-tonk who also co-owns Rippy’s, Honky Tonk Central and The Diner. In 2018 opened four-story Fourth and Broadway building home to a Kid Rock honky-tonk.
Butch Spyridon — President, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.: City’s most recognized tourism advocate helped land Music City Center in SoBro. Key figure in securing 2019 NFL Draft event that drew major national attention. Retiring this year and will hand reins to Deana Ivey while continuing to work on recruiting major events to town.
Charles Starks — President and CEO, Music City Center: Oversees massive SoBro convention facility. Has been in position since March 2005. Previously served as director of rooms and general manager at Gaylord Opryland Hotel.
Kyle Young — Director, Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum: Has led iconic downtown-based cultural attraction since 1999. Joined nonprofit in 1976 before becoming its head of education in 1978.