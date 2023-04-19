Nashville gets a lot of attention for its successes — the cranes dotting the skyline, the big businesses moving to town. But the city is also facing significant challenges. Housing, a good education and a good wage are out of reach for too many Nashvillians. It’s up to those on our 2023 In Charge list to push the city toward a brighter future.
Charlie Apigian — Executive Director, Belmont Data Collaborative: Arrived at Belmont in 2021 from the Data Science Institute at MTSU Jones College of Business. This year was named community leader of the year by the NTC.
William Bartholomew — CEO, Trinisys: Succeeded Antoine Agassi in the role last year. Joined cloud services firm from HCTec, which he co-founded in 2010.
Rob Bellenfant — Founder and CEO, TechnologyAdvice: Leader of B2B technology marketing platform last year announced plans for a $2.7 million HQ expansion including the addition of 350 jobs over five years. Previously CEO of Thrive Marketing Group also founded investment vehicle 615 Ventures.
William Bradford — President and CEO, United Communications: Past president of Tennessee Broadband Association, heads the regional internet service provider that last year was awarded more than $50 million by the state to expand broadband access in Middle Tennessee.
Joan Butters — CEO, Xsolis: Company landed $75 million in private equity funding in 2021 as it continues to grow its offerings. Marketer of machine learning and artificial intelligence tools that mine EMRs and claims data.
Elise Cambournac — CEO, Greater Nashville Technology Council: Now completing first year at helm of tech group, having succeeded Brian Moyer. Former cybersecurity lead at HCA’s Parallon.
Meg Chamblee — EVP, Tennessee, UDig: Previous president of Women in Technology of Tennessee and named champion of the year by NTC this year. Tapped in 2020 to lead lT consulting firm’s team across the state after working as director at CGI.
Alex Curtis — Chief Development Officer, Greater Nashville Technology Council: More than seven years with the NTC, overseeing communications, public affairs and now development. Previously was director of Creators’ Freedom Project.
Greg Daily — Chairman and CEO, i3 Verticals: Serial payment tech entrepreneur in 2012 launched i3, which now processes billions of dollars in transactions annually. Closed acquisition of Accufund at the start of the year.
Wellford Dillard — CEO, Marigold: Global marketing technology player CM Group bought local success story Emma in 2017. Recently rebranded as Marigold.
Keith Durbin — CIO and Director of IT Services Department, Metro Government: Former Metro councilmember and HCA IT leader has led Metro’s IT team since 2009, including open data push.
Bill Grana — CEO, HCTec: Helped build health IT and managed services company into major player. Former PureSafety CEO.
Amy Harris — Graduate Program Director, Middle Tennessee State University: President of Women in Technology of Tennessee and an NTC board member and award winner. Longtime professor of computer science and related disciplines.
Tammy Hawes — Founder and CEO, Virsys12: Health tech firm for providers and payers doubled revenue and headcount last year. Previously worked in tech positions at HCA, Central Parking and Paradigm Health.
Amy Henderson — President and COO, Nashville Software School: NTC executive committee member. Runs day-to-day operations for nonprofit tech education venture.
Dov Hirsch — GM, Immersive Health Group, The Glimpse Group: Past executive-in-residence with the Entrepreneur Center and adviser to entrepreneurs at Vanderbilt’s Wond’ry program. Veteran health care and tech exec joined New York-based Glimpse in 2019.
Beth Hoeg — President and COO, Trinisys: Joined data conversion and integration company in 2009 and promoted to president last year. Past president of Women in Technology of Tennessee.
Jim Jirjis — Chief Health Information Officer, HCA Healthcare: Former VUMC chief medical information officer who joined hospital giant in 2013 to focus on interoperability, clinician and patient tools. In 2019 was named to federal Health Information Technology Advisory Committee.
Kevin Jones — CEO, Celero Commerce: Founded payment processor in 2018 with backing from Celero. Veteran fintech exec was named a finalist for regional entrepreneur of the year award last year by Ernst & Young.
John Kepley — CEO, Fidelis Ideas: Serial founder behind Teknetex, Solved Healthcare, Fidelis and others. Advises company leaders. Fidelis seeks to gamify consumer engagement process in different industries.
Peter Marcum — Founding Partner, Dev Digital and Managing Partner, Kernel Equity: Previously ran Nashville Computer Liquidators and Bargain Hunt. In 2021 handed day-to-day management of Dev to Bryan Huddleston in order to focus on investment arm.
Marty Paslick — Senior VP and CIO, HCA: Three-plus decades with hospital operator. Oversees thousands of IT&S workers in data centers and support offices.
Joelle Phillips — President, AT&T Tennessee: A decade in charge of state operations for telecom giant. Saw downtown operations building bombed in 2020.
Martin Renkis — VP, Technology Architecture, Johnson Controls: Previously founded and led cloud software and video venture Smartvue, which he sold in 2018 to Johnson Controls.
Aaron Salow — CEO, XOi Technologies: Founded wearable tech company that focuses on field service work and in 2019 landed $11 million in funding from investor group that includes Nashville Capital Network.
Shoshana Samuels — Co-Site Director, Dell Technologies: Along with Jamaal Oldham and JJ Light, oversees tech giant’s campus comprised of nearly 2,000 employees. With Dell for 15 years and started the company’s annual Do Gooder mixer and Community Connect program.
Shaun Shankel — CEO, Fresh Technology: Former songwriter who has since 2017 run Fresh Hospitality arm that markets multiple IT systems that handle millions of dollars in annual food sales.
Nicole Tremblett — VP of Information Technology Group, HCA: Leads strategy and planning for hospital company’s national tech team that numbers in the thousands. Regional knowledge and advocacy connector and past leader with Greater Nashville Technology Council and TechBridge TN.
John Wark — CEO, Nashville Software School: Founded nonprofit training academy a decade ago. Celebrated 2,000 graduates last year.
Marcus Whitney — Co-Founder and Partner, Jumpstart Health Investors: Seasoned entrepreneur and investor. Also launched Jumpstart Nova aimed at backing Black-led early stage health care companies.