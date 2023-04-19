Nashville gets a lot of attention for its successes — the cranes dotting the skyline, the big businesses moving to town. But the city is also facing significant challenges. Housing, a good education and a good wage are out of reach for too many Nashvillians. It’s up to those on our 2023 In Charge list to push the city toward a brighter future.
See the In Charge lists for other industries here.
Amy Adams Strunk — Controlling Owner, Tennessee Titans: Fired GM Jon Robinson mid-season and has now tasked replacement Ran Carthon with a rebuild. Negotiating with city, state and others related to a domed stadium that could host Super Bowls, Final Fours and other major national events.
Casey Alexander — Men’s Basketball Coach, Belmont: Had Hall of Fame playing career at Belmont before getting into coaching. Took over when legendary coach Rick Byrd retired and proceeded to win two regular season conference titles in his first two seasons. Now navigating the move to Missouri Valley Conference.
Mikki Allen — Director of Athletics, Tennessee State: Hired Titans legend Eddie George to coach football team, with mixed results. Took over as TSU AD for retired Teresa Phillips, who held the position for 16 years.
Ian Ayre — CEO, Nashville SC: Former Liverpool CEO has overseen Nashville’s entry into MLS and the construction of Geodis Park. Team has made the playoffs in each season and recently extended coach Gary Smith.
Ran Carthon — General Manager, Tennessee Titans: After a middling career as a player, moved to the front office. Director of player personnel in San Francisco before being lured to Nashville to succeed the fired Jon Robinson. Quickly moved to cut more expensive veterans and clear cap space.
Tim Corbin — Baseball Coach, Vanderbilt: Has produced national championships and first overall MLB draft picks in two decades at the once-dormant program.
Scott Corley — Director of Athletics, Belmont: Star basketball player during Belmont’s NAIA era oversaw school’s transition to the Missouri Valley Conference from the OVC.
Willy Daunic — Broadcaster, 102.5 The Game: As Preds’ television broadcast voice, has the ears of loyal and passionate fan base. Also co-hosts mid-day talk show on Predators’ flagship station and in 2022 was named Tennessee sportscaster of the year.
Beth Debauche — Commissioner, Ohio Valley Conference: More than a decade on the job at Brentwood-based league, now faced with the perils of mid-major realignment fever.
Mark Elliott — Director of Athletics, Trevecca: Former Vanderbilt athlete led school’s transition from NAIA to NCAA Division II. Also has upgraded facilities, including new basketball floor and lighting system for baseball.
Monica Fawknotson — Executive Director, Metro Sports Authority: City government official in the middle of debates about a replacement Titans stadium, the return of NASCAR and other sports proposals.
Sean Henry — CEO, Nashville Predators: Franchise was a seller at the trade deadline for the first time in years. Team is looking to the future as new ownership waits in the wings.
Philip Hutcheson — Director of Athletics, Lipscomb: Bison programs continue to punch above their weight. Men’s soccer team reached No. 9 national ranking last year.
John Hynes — Head Coach, Nashville Predators: Named head coach in 2021. Previously led Boston College to a national title and worked with outgoing GM David Poile on developing USA hockey.
Mike Jacobs — General Manager, Nashville SC: Compiled a roster for expansion side that includes MVP Hany Mukhtar and two-time Defender of the Year Walker Zimmerman. Looking for one more piece to push team to the next level.
Clark Lea — Head Coach, Vanderbilt Football: A former Commodore who was DC at Notre Dame before returning to Nashville. Won five games, including back-to-back victories over Kentucky and Florida, in 2022.
Candice Storey Lee — Athletics Director, Vanderbilt: Took over for Malcolm Turner as Vanderbilt AD in 2021. Became first Black woman to lead an SEC athletics program. Fired football coach Derek Mason after a disappointing seven-year run and hired VU alum Clark Lea as his replacement.
Paul Mason — Program Director, 104.5-FM The Zone: Manages influential station that is home to the Tennessee Titans and Vols football and basketball. Daily local shows are highly rated.
Chris Massaro — Director of Athletics, Middle Tennessee State: Now 17 years on the job. School this year broke ground on $66 million student-athlete performance center.
Chase McCabe — Program Director, ESPN 102.5-FM The Game: A well-known voice on talk shows and Predators’ broadcasts, recently took on new leadership role at station.
David Poile — President of Hockey Operation and GM, Nashville Predators: With team undergoing roster and ownership transition, winningest GM in NHL history is soon handing the reigns to former coach Barry Trotz.
Shea Ralph — Head Coach, Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball: Recently completed second season on West End. Former player and assistant coach at powerhouse UConn.
Scott Ramsey — President and CEO, Nashville Sports Council: Tasked with managing Music City Bowl and coordinating efforts to lure events like the NFL Draft and NHL Stadium Series.
Gary Smith — Head Coach, Nashville SC: Led expansion club to playoffs in first three years. Recently saw his contract extended.
Jerry Stackhouse — Head Coach, Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball: Former college and NBA star, finally found some success with a heater win streak to close the 2022-23 season and nearly make the NCAA Tournament.
Rick Stockstill — Head Coach, MTSU Football: Long-tenured Blue Raiders coach led MTSU to eight wins in 2022, including over a ranked Miami team.
Mike Vrabel — Head Coach, Tennessee Titans: Titans missed the playoffs for the first time in Vrabel’s tenure, and GM Jon Robinson was fired. Several costly veterans have been cut, and Vrabel, a Super Bowl champion as a player, will have to help rebuild.
Frank Ward — Co-Owner, Nashville Sounds: With partners bought AAA club (now again affiliated with Milwaukee) in 2009 and laid out vision for what is now First Horizon Park near downtown.