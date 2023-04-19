Nashville gets a lot of attention for its successes — the cranes dotting the skyline, the big businesses moving to town. But the city is also facing significant challenges. Housing, a good education and a good wage are out of reach for too many Nashvillians. It’s up to those on our 2023 In Charge list to push the city toward a brighter future.
See the In Charge lists for other industries here.
Austin Benedict — First Vice President, CBRE: Among the city’s most respected brokers focused on urban retail space. Works within firm’s retail services group.
Nora Buikstra — General Manager, The Mall at Green Hills: Assumed post in 2018. Oversees facility that has landed multiple high-end retailers the past 12 months and is now prepping for Hugo Boss and other big name stores.
Crissy Cassetty — Director of Economic Development, Nashville Downtown Partnership: Key player related to downtown’s landing of soft goods and food-and-beverage retail businesses. Works with equal effectiveness with owners of properties and of retail businesses.
John Dyke — Owner, The Turnip Truck: Always-pleasant natural foods advocate who in 2020 opened a grocery on Charlotte Avenue in West Nashville to supplement his Gulch and east side stores. Is planning to open this year at Broadview building in Midtown.
Monika Hartman — Senior General Manager, Fifth + Broad. Oversees popular mixed-use downtown development for Northwood Investors, which paid local record $787 million for the multi-building property in late 2022.
Sonya Hostetler — President, Kroger Nashville Division: Replaced company veteran Zane Day in mid-2019. Worked at Walmart for almost 31 years prior to joining Cincinnati-based grocery giant.
Hal Lawton — President and CEO, Tractor Supply: Leads Brentwood-based farm supply retail behemoth that continues to see earnings outpace analysts expectations each quarter. Company recently re-upped ex-Macy’s president’s contract for several years.
Jad Murphy — General Manager, Opry Mills Mall: Oversees 1.2 million-square-foot facility highlighted by about 200 stores, many of them outlets of popular retailers.
Jeff Owen — CEO, Dollar General: Took over from the retiring Todd Vasos in 2022. Vanderbilt grad joined Goodlettsville-based company in 1992.
Ann Patchett — Author, Owner, Parnassus Books Nashville: New York Times bestselling author and co-founder of Green Hills institution. Now fully oversees beloved business after 2022 retirement of former co-owner Karen Hayes.
Charlie Robin — Owner, Robin Realty: Has been involved in local commercial real estate industry since 1976. Replaced father William H. Robin, who founded the company in 1947. Known for knowledge of city’s pre-1970s-constructed retail buildings and spaces.
Megan Salvador — Regional Real Estate Manager, Wawa Inc.: Began tenure in September 2022 after almost two years as a broker with CBRE. Philadelphia-based convenience store chain is working on an expansion to the Nashville area.
Mimi Vaughn — President and CEO, Genesco: Joined Genesco as vice president for strategy and business development in 2003 and replaced Bob Dennis as CEO in early 2020 after two years as COO.
Steve Woodward — President and CEO, Kirkland’s: Recruited from Crate and Barrel in 2018 to update home goods retailer’s operations and merchandising. Retiring this year.
Richard Wright — General Manager, CoolSprings Galleria: Oversees about 150 stores at Franklin-based retail facility. Assumed role in mid-2022 after almost eight-year run as GM at RiverGate Mall.