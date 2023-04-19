Nashville gets a lot of attention for its successes — the cranes dotting the skyline, the big businesses moving to town. But the city is also facing significant challenges. Housing, a good education and a good wage are out of reach for too many Nashvillians. It’s up to those on our 2023 In Charge list to push the city toward a brighter future.
See the In Charge lists for other industries here.
Chuck Allen — President and CEO, AMG/PARADE: Former EVP and COO with Athlon Sports Communications, which is owned by the company he helms.
Michael Anastasi — Vice President and Editor, The Tennessean; Region Editor, USA Today Network: Has worked at the city’s newspaper of record since 2015. Previously served as executive manager of the Los Angeles News Group, managing editor of The Salt Lake Tribune in Utah and as sports editor of the Los Angeles Daily News.
David Bailey — CEO and Co-Founder, BTC Media: Oversees company that publishes print magazines about Bitcoin and blockchain industries. Holds a B.A. degree in finance and economics from the University of Alabama.
LaDonna Boyd — President and CEO, R.H. Boyd Publishing: Runs family’s 117-year-old nonprofit religious publishing company. In mid-2019 made $1 million contribution to the National Museum of African American Music.
Milt Capps — Founder and Editor, Venture Nashville: Seasoned and tough business journalist whose online publication is a go-to source for articles related to venture capital.
Chris Ferrell — CEO, Endeavor Business Media: Founded B2B company in 2017. Ex-Metro Councilmember and former CEO of then-Post parent SouthComm leads team of 700 industry-specific experts.
Carol Goss-Daniels — EVP, Tennessee Press Service: Oversees organization that provides government relations services, lobbying, management and oversight on behalf of the Tennessee Press Association. Former general manager of Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle.
Jasmine Hardin — Regional VP, GM, WSMV News4: Hired in December 2021 to replace Rene LaSpina. Previously served as GM of WVLT News.
John Ingram — Chairman, Ingram Content Group: Princeton and Vanderbilt grad also is lead owner of Major League Soccer franchise Nashville SC. Named chairman of Ingram Industries in 2008.
Ben Mandrell — President and CEO, LifeWay Christian Resources: Elected LifeWay’s 10th president in June 2019. Oversaw LifeWay’s $95 million sale of North Gulch building in May 2021.
Holly McCall — Editor-in-Chief, Tennessee Lookout: Ex-Nashville Business Journal reporter and political strategist led the launch of nonprofit public policy outlet.
Rosetta Miller-Perry — Publisher and CEO, The Tennessee Tribune: Ageless local media sector icon launched the Tribune, generally considered Tennessee’s most influential African-American-owned publication, in 1991. Background includes work with the U.S. Navy, the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Bob Mueller — Anchor, WKRN News2: Straightforward broadcast journalist has co-anchored WKRN’s main desk since 1982. Has been honored with 10 Emmy awards.
Lyn Plantinga — VP and General Manager, WTVF NewsChannel 5: Once served as WTVF’s station manager. Has been with local broadcast entity since 1989 and in current role since 2014.
Erik Schelzig — Editor, Tennessee Journal: Ex-Associated Press reporter covered Tennessee state government and politics for 12 years before succeeding Ed Cromer as Tennessee Journal leader in 2017. Once worked for the Washington Post and German paper Der Spiegel.
Mike Smith — President, FW Publishing: Oversees parent company of Nashville Scene, Nfocus, The News Nashville and Nashville Post. Began working for the Scene in 1997.
Steve Swenson — President and CEO, Nashville Public Radio: Named to role in 2019. Has worked in Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C. Teams with Anita Bugg, VP of programming, to oversee public broadcasting station.
Shannon Terry — Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Outsider: Serial entrepreneur behind Rivals and 247Sports who has cracked the code on niche digital properties. Outsider focuses on country music and outdoor lifestyle with 10 million users monthly. Also serves as founder and CEO of college sports property On3.
Bud Walters — Founder, Cromwell Group Inc.: Oversees company he began in 1969. Company owns 30 radio stations in six markets in four states.
Phil Williams — Chief Investigative Reporter, WTVF NewsChannel 5: Bulldog-esque hard news broadcast journalist who boasts three duPont-Columbia University Awards and a trio of George Foster Peabody Awards. Started long-decorated media career as a newspaperman.