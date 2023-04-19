Nashville gets a lot of attention for its successes — the cranes dotting the skyline, the big businesses moving to town. But the city is also facing significant challenges. Housing, a good education and a good wage are out of reach for too many Nashvillians. It’s up to those on our 2023 In Charge list to push the city toward a brighter future.
Mike Apperson — President and CEO, Resource Label Group: Oversees custom label printing business that has financial backing of private equity firms First Atlantic and TPG Growth. Company acquired Dallas- and Seattle-based entities in late 2020.
Clay Bright — CEO, Megasite Authority of West Tennessee: Former Brasfield & Gorrie leader was appointed transportation commissioner by Gov. Bill Lee. Now overseeing for state Ford’s electric vehicle plant and affiliated battery plants.
Mark Chaffin — President and CEO, Mitsubishi Motors North America: Company vet in 2022 was promoted to top job at company’s Franklin-based North American arm.
Steve Cook — Executive Managing Director and Co-Founder, LFM Capital: Oversees Germantown-based private equity investment entity that focuses, in part, on manufacturing entities. Ex-principal with TVV Capital and COO of MFG.com. Former Navy lieutenant who holds two degrees from MIT.
James Curleigh — CEO and President, Gibson Brands: Ex-Levi’s exec leads legendary company that in 2021 acquired amplifier brand Mesa/Boogie and launched Gibson Records.
Reagan Farr — President and CEO, Silicon Ranch: Stepped up from COO in April 2019 to assume reins of renewables company from Matt Kisber. Ex-state revenue commissioner under then-Gov. Phil Bredesen, another Silicon Ranch founder. Company announced a $600 million funding raise in January.
Paolo Ferrari — President and CEO, Bridgestone Americas: Took over from Gordon Knapp in January 2020 after leading tire giant’s European operations since 2016. Holds an MBA degree from New York University.
TJ Higgins — Global Chief Sustainability Officer Bridgestone Corp.: Joined Bridgestone Americas in 2014 as president of Consumer Integrated Tire Group. Has worked at Pfizer, Merck and Vlasic Foods.
Jeff Hollingshead — CEO, Smyrna Ready Mix: Previously served as GM at concrete company. Father Mike serves as company chairman; brother Ryan, as president of SRM Aggregates.
Ken Horne — Interim CEO, Aries Clean Technologies: Replaced Greg Bafalis, who left the company in September 2022. Company landed in early 2018 collective $46.4 million of new and additional equity from two entities.
Ted Klee — Senior Vice President, Schneider Electric: Vanderbilt graduate who in 1985 joined what was then Square D. Was named senior VP in 2009 and in 2019 shifted role to help companies with large internet clients.
Mark Klein — President, Kano Laboratories: Named to role in December 2022. Oversees company that makes Kroil, a penetrating oil and lubricant.
David Johnson — Senior Vice President of Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management, Nissan North America: Appointed in February 2022 and replaced Steve Marsh, who served in role fewer than 12 months. Leads Nissan’s manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Has been with auto maker for more than 30 years.
Darin Matson — President and CEO at Rogers Group Inc.: Replaced the retiring Jerry Geraghty in 2016 and has been with company since 2004. Rogers provides crushed stone, sand and gravel for the road construction industry. Holds degree from Penn State in engineering with an emphasis on mining.
Alanna McDonald — Regional President, Mars Petcare, North America: Replaced Ikdeep Singh in late 2022. Oversees strategy and execution for company, which employs about 4,000 people and has 22 facilities nationwide. Former Maybelline, Garnier and Proctor & Gamble official.
Jérémie Papin — Senior Vice President, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.: Nissan’s senior vice president of administration and finance since 2018 who in 2019 year took over leadership of auto maker’s North American unit. Assumed current role in April 2021 and oversees operations in Nissan Americas region, which includes North and South America.
Avigal Soreq — CEO, Delek US Holdings: Ex- CEO of El Al Airlines assumed role in mid-2022 from Uzi Yemin, who now serves company as executive chairman. Previously served as COO, chief commercial officer and EVP at Delek US from 2012 to 2020. Also once held positions at KPMG and SunPower Corp.
Brad Southern — Chairman and CEO, Louisiana-Pacific: Replaced Curt Stevens in July 2017 as fifth CEO in company’s history. Joined LP in 1999 and led both siding and oriented strand board units before moving up to COO. Holds degrees in forest resources from the University of Georgia.
Sam Strang — President, Alley-Cassetty: Vanderbilt grad who was in 2011 named to lead brick, concrete block and mortar company founded in 1879. Company owns 16 Southeast locations that can produce about 17 million concrete blocks per year.
Dean Wegner — Founder and CEO, Authentically American: West Point grad founded company in 2017 with goal of creating apparel-making jobs in the United States. Has served on boards of Nashville Fashion Alliance and Nashville Zoo.
Jason Whitaker — CEO, Shoals Technologies Group: Joined maker of solar energy equipment parts in 2009 as CTO and was named CEO in early 2020. Company went public in early 2021 in IPO that valued it at more than $4 billion.
Michael Youngs — Plant Director, GM Spring Hill: Third-generation General Motors employee who took over in Maury County in 2019. Has worked since 1997 at six sites with auto giant, whose local operation employs about 3,700 people. GM execs in October 2020 announced $2 billion investment to add electric vehicle production line to plant.