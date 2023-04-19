 Skip to main content
Leaders 2023

Building community

Terry Vo is no stranger to volunteer leadership

Terry Vo

“When people talk about unsung heroes,” says Terry Vo, “let me tell you — neighborhood associations.”

She’s recently completed her term as board president of Trimble Action Group — the volunteer-led organization made up of neighbors in the area historically known as Trimble Bottom. In 2005, neighbors voted to rename the neighborhood Chestnut Hill. 