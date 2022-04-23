Nashville’s got talent

Where are technology companies finding new talent? Increasingly, the answer is far outside Silicon Valley. Markets like Nashville are ballooning with tech workers — so much so that some are calling Nashville the “Silicon Valley of the South.” From 2015-20, the number of tech jobs in Middle Tennessee grew by 51 percent — outpacing national tech job growth by 32 percent, according to the 2021 State of Middle Tennessee report.
Middle Tennesseans are responsible for filling a number of these new jobs thanks to a variety of nonprofit and for-profit accelerator programs and tech bootcamps that intend to foster the talent pool locally. But many are not Nashville natives. A growing number of the area’s tech professionals are transplants from cities like Boston, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.
This isn’t a coincidence. Tech workers in those six major markets are the target of Greater Nashville Technology Council’s TechIntoNashville campaign, which aims to entice them to relocate to the Nashville area — where there are more tech jobs open than there are workers to fill them.
In the past three months, numerous news outlets, including the San Francisco Chronicle, Chicago Tribune and Los Angeles Times, have all taken note — each reporting on the migration of tech talent from their respective towns to Nashville. For example, the San Francisco Chronicle called Nashville “the next hot spot in the Bay Area exodus.”
But the mass exodus of California tech professionals began before the TechIntoNashville campaign was even dreamed up. According to research from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, in the past two years, more than 15,000 workers in tech fields have relocated to Nashville from out of state.
Jorge Titinger immigrated to San Francisco from Peru in 1980 to attend Stanford University on a soccer scholarship and study engineering. Upon graduation, Titinger quickly made a name for himself in Silicon Valley and, during his time in the Bay Area, became the CEO of three publicly traded companies, most notably Silicon Graphics, the company responsible for the technology behind the animations in Jurassic Park.
“For years, traditional tech towns like San Francisco struck a hard bargain with tech workers,” Titinger says. “Rent was astronomical. Taxes were high. Your neighbors didn’t like you. But it was worth it for a long time. But it got to a point that it was no longer worth it.”
After almost 40 years in the Bay Area, Titinger decided enough was enough, and he began to look elsewhere. Austin and Tampa were at the top list. Nashville wasn’t on Titinger’s list but a friend encouraged him to take a look. In late 2019, Titinger hopped on a plane to Nashville for the weekend. The following Monday, he purchased a home.
“I immediately knew Nashville was it,” Titinger says.
Like Titinger, some tech titans and talents see Nashville as the Silicon Valley of the South. He says he and others were exhausted with the “liberal politics” of these traditional tech cities.
“I know people are worried we are going to bring our politics here, but they don’t need to worry,” Titinger says. “We left because we didn’t like the politics. They weren’t helping our businesses or our people.”
Over the past two-and-a-half years, the state has recruited 25 California-based companies to either relocate to Tennessee or expand their footprint here. The projects represent 3,400 new jobs and an investment of $1.2 billion in the state, according to government estimates.
But it’s not just Californians. Tech talent from New York and Boston is making its way to Nashville, too.
Sagar Shukla, the co-founder of Foresight — a new Software-as-a-Service startup based in Nashville — relocated to Nashville from New York City to start his business. He says he and co-founder Nigel Hammond chose Nashville over other cities including Raleigh and Austin because of the business-friendly environment, the growing tech ecosystem and the influx of new investment.
“Nashville is the land of opportunity,” Shukla says. “This town has all the ingredients to be successful in technology. Whether you are a programmer looking for a better quality of life or a founder looking to springboard your startup, Nashville is the town to move to.”
Mike Audi, the founder of Tiki, a tech startup that recently relocated here from Boston, echoes Shukla’s sentiments. He says that Nashville’s university ecosystem adds to the allure. Vanderbilt, Middle Tennessee State, Belmont and others churn out some of the top local tech talent.
Lauren Collett, an account executive for Google Cloud, grew up in Nashville but moved to Washington, D.C., after college, working for major tech companies like Oracle and BEA Systems. After concluding it wasn’t the right place to raise her son and was too expensive, she decided it was time to head home. She’s since found Nashville has a more dynamic tech scene, with greater variety in terms of jobs and types of companies setting up shop.
“If you are out and you’re meeting new people who are hanging at Char in Green Hills, chances are they’re from out of town and moved to Nashville in the past two or three years, and chances are they work in tech,” Collett says.
Retiring Greater Nashville Technology Council CEO Brian Moyer predicts flexible work policies will allow more tech professionals to retain roots in their hometowns, rather than making their careers in expensive cities where most jobs have been based.
If the remote work trend continues, tech workers will be able to contribute and connect to their communities in a different way, Moyer says.
“If you think of cities you love, is what you love about them the number of cubicles? No,” he says. “Allowing workers to stay distributed across more American cities, contributing to schools, the tax base and local politics in their own backyards could produce exciting results. I want to see what that looks like.”
Money follows talent. For decades, the most valuable tech companies invested heavily in both real estate and talent in the Bay Area and a handful of other cities. But as tech talent continues to migrate south, so do large employers like Amazon and Oracle. Since 2020, Amazon has created more than 25,000 full- and part-time jobs in Middle Tennessee. Last year, Oracle announced it was expanding its footprint to Tennessee and would construct a 65-acre business and technology campus along the East Bank of the Cumberland River. The development is projected to create 8,500 new jobs in Nashville by 2031, with an average salary of $110,000.
Moyer and the Tech Council have played a major role in creating a culture that attracts tech talent and companies like Amazon and Oracle. During his tenure at GNTC, the organization’s membership more than doubled. He also worked with government and private entities to court large companies like Amazon and small startups like Tiki.
Moyer is leaving the nonprofit this summer, he says, in part because he wants to be on the other side of the excitement. While he has not revealed where he is going, he says he wants to be a part of the entrepreneurial upswing and startup scene again.
“The growth will continue,” Moyer says. “Nashville is like no other city, and people will continue to pack up their bags and head here.”
